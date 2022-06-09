The benefits will be sent to Electronic Benefits Transfer cards

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will release another round of emergency benefits to eligible households Thursday, June 16.

The funds will be sent to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer cards. The new SNAP allotment will raise the already existing household’s monthly benefit.

The table below breaks down the maximum SNAP allotments by household size.

SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS TEMPORARY MAXIMUM

MONTHLY ALLOTMENTS OCTOBER 1, 2021 TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Maximum SNAP Allotments for 48 States and D.C.

Household Size 48 States and DC 1 $250 2 $459 3 $658 4 $835 5 $992 6 $1,190 7 $1,316 8 $1,504 Each additional person $188

The SNAP benefit program has been made possible through a public health declaration from the Virginia Department of Social Services and many other governmental agencies. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, SNAP has increased its monthly benefits for households.

Decisions for future emergency allotment benefits will be made by monthly approval processes.

SNAP households with questions on their benefits should contact their local department of social services or visit CommonHelp to see account info.

Visit Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) – Virginia Department of Social Services for more info about the SNAP program, how to apply, and more.