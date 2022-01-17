Virginia Sigma Beta Clubs hosting virtual college fair Jan. 22

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Sigma Beta Clubs, a youth auxiliary group of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated, will host a virtual college fair this month.

The event will be held by Zoom conference on Saturday, Jan. 22 at noon.

Participating college admissions counselors include Norfolk State University, Tidewater Community College, Winston Salem State University and North Carolina Central University.

A guidance counselor will also host a question-and-answer period.

The fair aims to help prepare area students for the next steps in their academic journey. Students and parents may attend.

Zoom login information:

Meeting: 861 8239 7320

861 8239 7320 Password: 4988329