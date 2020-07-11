Virginia Sheriff’s Deputy found unconscious on side of the road after drive-by attack

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Fauquier County Sheriff’s Deputy was found unconscious on the side of the road after a drive-by attack on Friday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the attack occurred on July 10 at 7:10 p.m. when another vehicle was passing by the intersection of Old Waterloo Road and Wilson Road near Warrenton, Va.

Reports say the deputy stopped at the intersection on his way home from his shift to remove an object that was obstructing the roadway. The deputy says when he walked back to his vehicle, someone from the approaching vehicle yelled and threw an object that struck him in the head. The vehicle then continued to head west toward Wilson Road.

A bystander found the deputy at 7:15 p.m. lying unconscious and face down on the roadside. The bystander then contacted 9-1-1, and the deputy was transported to Fauquier Hospital, where he was treated and later released.

Detectives are looking for a black or dark-colored SUV, possibly four-door, last seen traveling west on Wilson Road.

Anyone with information should contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 347-3300. Callers may remain anonymous.

