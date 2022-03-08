Virginia sets new record for highest average gas prices; Hampton Roads exceeds the average

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY/AP) – Virginia set a new record on March 8 for the highest recorded average price for a gallon of gas. New data from AAA shows a gallon of regular unleaded gas now stands at $4.103. This breaks the record of $4.010 set back in July 2008.

AAA Data

The Hampton Roads region is averaging $4.156 for regular unleaded gas, higher than the state average. That’s an increase of 20 cents in just one day and is up more than $1.54 from a year ago.

10 On Your Side found several gas stations on Tuesday charging more than the average per gallon, including this one in Portsmouth.

Current gas prices at a 7-Eleven gas station in Portsmouth, Va. on March 8, 2022 (WAVY Photo)

There’s no immediate relief at the pump in sight.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin says while he supports a reduction in the gas tax, it’s not getting any traction in the legislature.

“We have constrained the development of American energy; it has made matters even worse. But we can eliminate unnecessary taxes that have been added on top of already increasing prices,” Youngkin said.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, President Joe Biden is expected to announce that he has decided to ban Russian oil imports, as a move to toughen the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The White House said Biden would speak Tuesday morning to announce “actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine.”

Energy exports have kept a steady influx of cash flowing to Russia despite otherwise severe restrictions on its financial sector.