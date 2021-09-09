Virginia September 9 COVID-19 update: 3,952 new cases, local test positivity rate rises to 16.12%

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to an analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in JAMA Pediatrics, most children with a serious inflammatory illness linked to the coronavirus had initial COVID-19 infections with no symptoms or only mild ones, new U.S. research shows. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are down slightly from yesterday, with 3,952 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Virginia’s 7-day moving average of new cases has risen to 3,003 – the highest 7-day moving average of cases since February 3.

2,176 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 15 people since yesterday. 24% of those are in the ICU, while 14% are on a ventilator.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 12,010 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 33 deaths reported since yesterday.

Virginia hit 12,000 deaths related to COVID-19 today, September 9.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 3925 (797,348 total )

3925 ) New deaths: +33 ( 11,899 total )

) Current hospitalizations: +15 (2,176 total)

Percent of positive tests: 10.3%

Vaccine doses administered: 10,105,601 percent of population with at least one dose: 64.9% (5,543,523) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 77.1% percent of population fully vaccinated: 57.5% (4,912,073) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 68.7%



Local cases:

Accomack: 3,464 cases, 265 hospitalized 57 deaths (+9 cases)

Chesapeake: 25,424 cases, 1,179 hospitalized, 321 deaths (+87 cases, +5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 1,327 cases, 64 hospitalized, 36 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 3,158 cases, 78 hospitalized, 54 deaths ( +26 cases, +1 death)

Hampton: 13,083 cases, 572 hospitalized, 198 deaths (+60 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 3,758 cases, 179 hospitalized, 74 deaths (+24 cases, +3 hospitalized)

James City County: 5,862 cases, 211 hospitalized, 81 deaths ( +39 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Mathews: 772 cases, 27 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+8 cases + 1 Hospitalized, +1 death)

Newport News: 17,857 cases, 672 hospitalized, 252 deaths ( +72 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 21,555 cases, 1,306 hospitalized, 292 deaths ( +68 cases, +8 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 950 cases, 89 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+6 cases)

Poquoson: 1,076 cases, 31 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+12 cases)

Portsmouth: 10,969 cases, 778 hospitalized, 212 deaths ( +51 cases, +1 hospitalized, + 1 death)

Southampton: 2,144 cases, 69 hospitalized, 58 deaths ( +3 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 9,525 cases, 570 hospitalized, 203 deaths (+27 cases)

Virginia Beach: 44,155 cases, 2,257 hospitalized, 451 deaths (+203 cases, +9 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 945 cases, 38 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+11 cases )

York: 4,677 cases, 110 hospitalized, 62 deaths ( +49 cases)

The overwhelming majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in unvaccinated people, VDH data shows.

Local test positivity: 16.12% on average

Chesapeake – 15.4%

Eastern Shore – 15.9%

Hampton – 15.3%

Norfolk – 17.6%

Peninsula – 15.8%

Portsmouth – 20.6%

Virginia Beach – 14.6%

Western Tidewater – 13.8%