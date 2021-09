Virginia Sept. 8 COVID-19 update: 4,479 new cases, 30 new deaths reported; 2,161 currently hospitalized, 504 in ICU

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 4,479 new cases and 30 new deaths on Wednesday after several days of lower numbers around Labor Day weekend.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations also passed 2,000 patients for the first time since February, with 2,161 patients total. 504 of those patients are in the ICU, Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data shows.

State metrics

New cases (+4,479, 793,396 total), 3,365 per day on average, back rising overall after reporting snag

Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 39.5

New deaths (+30, 11,977 total), 17 per day on average, reporting down from 22 per day on Sept. 2

Current hospitalizations (+165 patients, 2,161 total currently), 1,977 7-day average and rising

Test positivity: 10% (15.6% in Hampton Roads)

Vaccine doses administered: 10,083,941

Percent of population with at least one dose: 64.8% (5,533,145 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 77%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 57.4% (4,900,140 people overall)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 68.5%

The overwhelming majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in unvaccinated people, VDH data shows.

The good news is vaccinations have been rising slightly overall since about mid July, and 68.5% of Virginia adults are now fully vaccinated.

Local cases

Accomack: 3,455 cases, 265 hospitalized, 57 deaths (+13 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 25,337 cases, 1,174 hospitalized, 320 deaths (+140 cases, +6 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 1,322 cases, 63 hospitalized, 36 deaths (+6 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 3132 cases, 78 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+26 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 13,023 cases, 570 hospitalized, 197 deaths (+75 cases, +2 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 3,734 cases, 176 hospitalized, 74 deaths (+8 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 5,823 cases, 212 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+21 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Mathews: 764 cases, 26 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+7 cases)

Newport News: 17,785 cases, 669 hospitalized, 252 deaths (+164 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 21,487 cases, 1,298 hospitalized, 291 deaths (+180 cases, +16 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Northampton: 944 cases, 89 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+2 cases)

Poquoson: 1,064 cases, 31 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+10 cases)

Portsmouth: 10,918 cases, 777 hospitalized, 211 deaths (+99 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,141 cases, 70 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 9,498 cases, 570 hospitalized, 203 deaths (+151 cases, +4 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 43,952 cases, 2,248 hospitalized, 450 deaths (+269 cases, +18 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 934 cases, 38 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)

York: 4,628 cases, 110 hospitalized, 62 deaths (+26 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Local test positivity: 15.6% on average