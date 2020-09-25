Virginia Sept. 25 COVID-19 update: Percent positivity at 5.1% after drop; 941 new cases, 23 new deaths reported

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 941 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths on Friday on the same day the governor’s office announced Gov. Ralph Northam and Virginia first lady Pam Northam tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor currently doesn’t have symptoms, but Pam Northam has mild symptoms.

The couple was tested Thursday afternoon after they were notified a member of the governor’s residence staff, “who works closely within the couple’s living quarters,” had tested positive.

Virginia’s average of new cases has dipped in recent days, down from about 1,000 new cases per day to about 800. That’s the lowest it’s been since July. Percent positivity is also now almost under 5% after a steady drop recently.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+941, 144,433 total), 7-day average (819 cases per day) now down by about 200 cases compared to recent averages

New deaths (+23, 3,136 total), VDH had said backlogged deaths were being added through Sept. 21, but it’s now extended through Sept. 25. “Deaths by date of death” is still mostly steady overall.

Hospitalizations (-17 patients, 965 total), trending down overall

Testing (5.1% 7-day average of positive tests), steep recent downward trend

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,172 cases, 90 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+3 cases)

Chesapeake: 4,271 cases, 402 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+9 cases, +6 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin 413 cases, 18 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+10 cases)

Gloucester: 235 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Hampton: 1,803 cases, 65 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+3 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 723 cases, 35 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+5 cases, +1 death)

James City County: 842 cases, 64 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+3 cases)

Mathews: 49 cases, 5 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+7 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Newport News: 2,715 cases, 96 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+11 cases, +1 death)

Norfolk: 4,800 cases, 361 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+19 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Northampton: 305 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 74 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (-1 case)

Portsmouth: 2,547 cases, 274 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+8 cases)

Southampton: 748 cases, 22 hospitalized, 23 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Suffolk: 1,963 cases, 123 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+35 cases)

Virginia Beach: 6,776 cases, 369 hospitalized, 88 deaths (+42 cases, +4 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 177 cases, 12 hospitalized, 7 deaths (-1 case)

York: 541 cases, 16 hospitalized, 8 deaths (no change)

Key local metrics

158 new cases, steady after big drop

6 new deaths, steady

– 2 current hospitalizations, trending down

7 day rate of positive tests (excluding Eastern Shore): 5.9%, trending down

Chesapeake — 4.6% — steady after steep drop

Eastern Shore — 2% — low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 3.8% — trending down (steep drop)

Norfolk — 3.8% — trending down (steep drop)

Peninsula — 3.5% — trending down (steep drop)

Portsmouth — 8.2% — steady around 9%

Virginia Beach — 4.2% — trending down overall

Western Tidewater — 13.5% — steady around 10%

Percent positivity is down or trending down in almost all of Hampton Roads, except in Western Tidewater, where there are correctional facility outbreaks. If you take out Western Tidewater, which is on the edge of the region, the rest of Hampton Roads is at 4% positivity.

Cases are down overall, but deaths are still elevated.

