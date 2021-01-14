Virginia Senate Democrats move to censure state Sen. Amanda Chase

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Senate Democrats have moved towards a potential censure of state Sen. Amanda Chase, claiming in a resolution Wednesday that she instigated “insurrection against the United States.”

Last week, the caucus asserted that the Republican gubernatorial contender helped empower “a failed coup d’état” at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and called on her to resign from office.

Getting two-thirds of the chamber to vote and expel Chase is unlikely so Democrats have opted for a formal statement of disapproval with the censure, which only needs a majority of senators to approve.

The resolution cites Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, which states that no person will, “hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath . . . as a member of any State legislature . . . to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

The bill was introduced by Sen. John Bell (D-Loudoun) and co-sponsored by Sens. Jennifer Boysko (D-Fairfax), Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria), George L. Barker (D-Fairfax) and Scott A. Surovell (D-Fairfax).

“I just, I think it’s completely ridiculous. I think it’s political because I’m running for governor. Let’s make no mistake about that,” Chase said in an interview. “Let’s not forget the big elephant in the room here is that I’m running for governor and I’m the frontrunner in this race for governor and they see that and they’re going to use every opportunity they can to try to silence me at and you know that will not work.”

This story will be updated. Stay with 8News.