RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Wildfires in Virginia have burned nearly three times the number of acres this fall fire season than the last six combined.

The state’s Department of Forestry has worked to control and extinguish 137 wildfires this fall fire season – which runs from Oct. 15-Nov. 30 – that have burned 13,902 acres, a department spokesman said Monday.

Wildfires happen throughout the year, with most activity in Virginia coming in the spring and fall, threatening people and animals where they hit and leading to health concerns over poor air quality.

Fallen leaves, warmer temperatures and breezy conditions are the typical contributors to wildfire spread in the fall. Compounded by drought conditions and warmer weather this season, parts of Virginia and other areas in the central and southern Appalachians have seen hundreds of wildfires.

Virginia sees a yearly average of 700 fires that burn just under 9,500 acres, damaging or destroying more than 60 homes and other structures, per the forestry department.

The state’s figures for this fall fire season, the highest since 2016 when 190 fires burned nearly 17,000 acres, don’t include the acres in the Matts Creek Fire, as the U.S. Forest Service has jurisdiction in the Jefferson National Forest where it’s burning.

The blaze, the largest in Virginia by far, has burned 11,016 acres and is 33% contained, the U.S. Forest Service said Tuesday. The cause is under investigation.

The Matts Creek Fire has sent 380 fire and other personnel to contain the blaze, a response that includes seven hand crews, 15 engines, four helicopters, two water tenders and one drone.

The Quaker Run Fire that consumed nearly 4,000 acres in Shenandoah National Park and Madison County is contained.

But park officials are warning that smoke will “fluctuate continually,” and that people in sensitive groups (those with heart or lung disease, who are pregnant or older adults and children) could experience health effects due to the air quality.

The Hoover Camp Fire in Buchanan County is the only other Virginia wildfire not contained, per the forestry department.

Research has linked climate change to worse wildfire seasons, especially in the West, pointing to an increase in dry, warm and windy conditions.

Here’s a list of Virginia wildfires per fall fire season since 2010 provided by the Department of Forestry on Nov. 20: