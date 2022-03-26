RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The owner of a Winchester, Virginia roadside zoo, Wilson’s Wild Animal Park, and his nephew pleaded no contest to multiple counts of animal cruelty on Friday.

Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that Keith Wilson pleaded no contest to 27 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty in Fredrick County Circuit Court. His nephew, Christian Dall’Acqua, pleaded no contest to 19 misdemeanor counts.

In 2019, 119 exotic and agricultural animals were seized from Wilson’s roadside zoo after a judge found that he “cruelly treated, neglected or deprived” the animals. The animals included lions, tigers, bears, camels, goats, water buffalo, and more.

Under a plea agreement, Wilson and Dall’Acqua were sentenced to 12 months on each count of animal cruelty. They received a suspended sentence.

As a part of their plea agreement, neither of them can work, own, possess, broker, buy, sell, trade, transfer, or barter any exotic animals, for a period of five years. Although the court ruled that Wilson will be allowed to own up to 125 agricultural animals and one dog.

The Commonwealth said that they will consider increasing the cap on animals after just one year for Wilson if he “maintains clean inspections and good animal husbandry.”

Both men will now be required to allow unannounced inspections by police or a licensed Virginia veterinarian for five years, at no more than five inspections per year.

In Virginia, animal cruelty is a class one misdemeanor. If Wilson or Dall’Acqua break any of the conditions of their agreement, they could respectively serve 27 or 19 years in prison.

This story was written using reporting by The Associated Press.