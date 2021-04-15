Virginia residents to receive SNAP benefits for April, here’s what to expect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Virginia recipients can expect a temporary increase in Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to automatically load to their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards Friday, April 16.

The United States Department of Agriculture recently approved the temporary increase in emergency allotments.

The emergency allotments will raise existing SNAP households’ monthly allotment to the maximum allowable based on household size.

According to the Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS) website, the only needed to apply is a name and an address.

The Virginia Department of Social Services told 8News they were not notified when the emergency allotment benefits will end nor the schedule for future benefits.

DSS released a statement Friday saying:

“At this time, we’ve been given no specific date when emergency allotment benefits will end and no defined schedule for future benefits. We release benefits monthly based on USDA approval. This month, the announcement was released a few dates later than usual due to technical changes we had to operationalize in response to the USDA’s recent approval of allotment increases.“

If you have any questions about your benefits you can contact your local department of social services or visit CommonHelp online here.

You can also find more information about SNAP, how to apply, or about other assistance programs here.