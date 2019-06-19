Virginia residents face deadline to qualify for tax relief

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:
taxes 1_702654

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia tax officials are reminding taxpayers that they must file their individual income taxes by July 1 in order to qualify for the Tax Relief Refund.

The refund is the result of state legislation passed by the General Assembly earlier this year in response to the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

An individual filer could receive up to $110, while a married couple filing a joint return could receive up to $220.

The law requires checks to be mailed out by Oct. 15.

The Department of Taxation will withhold all or part of the refund and apply it to outstanding tax bills for anyone who owes Virginia state taxes.

The department will also withhold refunds to pay debts to local governments, courts, state agencies or the Internal Revenue Service.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Beach Safety

More Beach Safety

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10