Virginia reports first pediatric flu death of the 2019-20 season

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia health officials have reported the first pediatric flu death of the 2019-2020 flu season.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says a teenager in Virginia’s northern region died from flu-related complications.
No other information about the case was provided.
An average of three flu-related pediatric deaths are reported each year in Virginia.
VDH says it has received 773 reports of pneumonia and flu-related deaths and has investigated 61 flu outbreaks through February 1.
According to an NBC Washington report, the girl is identified as Katie Giovanniello, a sophomore at Heritage High School in Leesburg.
A GoFundMe page has been put together for the teen’s family. It had raised $13,745 as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.