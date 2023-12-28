The child was in the eastern part of the commonwealth, the Virginia Department of Health says.

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health reported the commonwealth’s first pediatric flu death of the 2023-24 flu season on Thursday.

“We at the Virginia Department of Health, are broken hearted and extend our sympathies to the family of this child during this difficult time,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Karen Shelton. “Even though the flu is common, it can cause serious illness and even death. I urge everyone who is eligible to receive the flu vaccine to do so not only to protect themselves, but to protect those around them.”

The child was between the ages of 5 and 12 and in VDH’s Eastern region. VDH didn’t share additional information due to privacy concerns, but said the child died from complications associated with the flu.

The state health department says at the moment emergency department and urgent care visits due to flu-like illness are “very high” at 6.9% and even higher for young children and school-aged children (14.7% and 13.2% of visits, respectively).

However this flu season overall is expected to be in the typical range of severity, per VDH. In comparison, Virginia reported five flu-related deaths in children in the 2022-23 season.

VDH says it recommends taking these three actions to prevent the flu:

Everyone six months & older should receive a yearly flu vaccine, consulting your healthcare provider as needed. Practice good preventive health with hand hygiene (washing your hands regularly with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer), respiratory etiquette (coughing and sneezing into a tissue or the inside of your elbow rather than your open hand), and staying home when you feel sick; and If you do become sick with the flu, seek healthcare early in your illness if necessary. Antivirals prescribed by a healthcare provider are a treatment option for some patients and can help prevent serious flu complications.

You can find a flu shot near you at www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or by contacting your local health department.