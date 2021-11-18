Virginia regulators OK settlement in Dominion rate review

Virginia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
dominion energy logo

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia regulators have approved a settlement that will bring to a close a review of the rates of the state’s largest electric utility and result in modest refunds and a rate reduction for Dominion Energy Virginia customers.

The State Corporation Commission said in a news release Thursday it had approved the settlement resolving Dominion’s triennial base rate case.

No party to the case opposed it.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s Daily Newsletter emails.

Under the terms, a typical residential customer will see a monthly bill reduction moving forward of approximately 90 cents.

In addition, that typical customer will receive refunds totaling approximately $67 over the 2022-2023 period.

Consumer advocates have praised the settlement.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10