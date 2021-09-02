Virginia Red Cross volunteers deployed to disasters across the country

Airboats shuttle residents to check on their flooded homes as they try to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ida Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Myrtle Grove, La. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — From Hurricane Ida-pummeled communities in Louisiana and Mississippi to devastating floods in Tennessee, and the raging western wildfires, Red Cross volunteers are answering the calls for help.

Red Cross Regional Communications Manager, Kristopher Dumschat, told WAVY News there are more than 60 volunteers from Virginia deployed to various disasters across the country. “These are dedicated individuals that just want to help,” he said.

Virginia has hundreds of volunteers and more are leaving in the days and weeks ahead for flood ravaged regions on the East coast.

“During a disaster we’re providing sheltering, we’re providing blankets and food and transportation,” said Dumschat.

They’ve already provided thousands of meals and hotel rooms for victims of Ida and their missions will continue for sometime as many areas are still assessing the damage.

Dumschat said that while the organization is prepared to respond to multiple disasters daily, they can always use more help and you don’t need to travel to another state and set up a kitchen to make a difference. He said there’s a role for every skillset out there.

You can can also donate money or give blood.

“When we see these disasters hit other areas of the country, it’s up to areas that aren’t necessarily impacted to be able to help make up the difference,” Dumschat said.

As for donations to help people affected by Hurricane Ida, you can visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or text the word IDA to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Individuals may also make a general donation to the Red Cross, which helps prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

It’s never too late to volunteer or donate because the calls for help just keep coming.