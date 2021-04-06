Virginia recognized nationwide for emergency readiness

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The initiative Keep Virginia Beautiful is awarding 35 grants in 30 days for environmental improvement projects during the month of June.

Officials say the 30 in 30 Green Grants Program is open to businesses, schools, counties, towns and service organizations looking to make a positive environmental impact in their communities.

“We consider grants ranging from restaurants that want to start their own backyard gardens, to libraries that want to introduce programs to teach kids about recycling, to nonprofits that need fluorescent vests to ensure safer community clean-ups," said Mike Baum, executive directorof Keep Virginia Beautiful.

"We’ve provided these types of grants for the last decade and we’re really excited about the impactthey’ve had on communities and the environment.”

Awards will be announced via social media and the KVB website each day during the month ofJune. Officials say a special focus of this year’s Green Grants will add five additional grant awardsspecifically to diverse groups and underserved populations.

The program has granted over $254,000 to 320 different projects across thecommonwealth through this program since 2011. Those applying as well as past winners are encouraged to share their stories on social media using the hashtag #GreenGrants.