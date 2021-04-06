Virginia recognized nationwide for emergency readiness

RICHMOND, Va. – A recent national survey on states’ level of preparation to protect public
health against disease, disaster, and other calamities once again listed Virginia among the top.
The commonwealth is being commended as one of the top states best prepared to respond to a large-scale emergency.
The “Ready or Not 2021: Protecting the Public’s Health from Diseases, Disasters, and
Bioterrorism” report includes Virginia among states in the highest performing tier based on an assessment of key emergency preparedness indicators.
Among other factors, Virginia is highly rated in the report due to:
- Participation in the Nurse Licensure Compact that enables qualified, licensed nurses to practice in other states under certain conditions
- Virginia hospitals’ 100 percent participation rate in regional health care coalitions (through the Virginia Healthcare Emergency Management Program [VHEMP] partnership with VHHA and the Virginia Department of Health [VDH]) that are positioned to help deploy resources and support frontline providers during public health emergencies
- State accreditation with the Emergency Management Accreditation Program (EMPA)
- A strong degree of public health emergency readiness even in a climate of declining public health funding