RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The state of Virginia has been ranked as the fifth fastest growing state in the country, according to the U-Haul Growth Index.

The rankings are determined by calculating the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a state compared to those departing.

People traveling to Virginia in one-way U-Haul trucks fell almost 8% over 2021 but departures dropped by more than 11%. The change in retention caused Virginia to climb 26 spots from its placement at No. 31 in 2021. Virginia’s top growth market is reportedly Henrico County.

“Within the last six to eight months there has been steady migration into Virginia, particularly in the rural areas,” said Clinton O’Neill, U-Haul Company of Richmond president. “Virginia had fewer restrictions during the pandemic, and that appealed to a lot of people and businesses. There are a lot of new businesses opening.”

According to O’Neill, the ability to work from home has brought new interest to the Commonwealth as residents look for refuge from the “hustle and bustle.”

“You can hike in the mountains or relax on the beach here. Everything you could want is accessible in just over an hour from central Virginia,” O’Neill said. “There’s something for everyone.”

A full list of the 2022 U-Haul Growth States can be found below:

  1. Texas
  2. Florida
  3. South Carolina
  4. North Carolina
  5. Virginia
  6. Tennessee
  7. Arizona
  8. Georgia
  9. Ohio
  10. Idaho
  11. Colorado
  12. Utah
  13. Nevada
  14. Indiana
  15. Missouri
  16. Wisconsin
  17. Minnesota
  18. Montana
  19. New Mexico
  20. Alabama
  21. Iowa
  22. Oregon
  23. Washington
  24. Pennsylvania
  25. West Virginia
  26. Kentucky
  27. Delaware
  28. Connecticut
  29. Maine
  30. Vermont
  31. South Dakota
  32. Nebraska
  33. Wyoming
  34. Mississippi
  35. Louisana
  36. Washington, D.C.
  37. North Dakota
  38. New Hampshire
  39. Kansas
  40. Rhode Island
  41. Alaska
  42. Oklahoma
  43. Arkansas
  44. Maryland
  45. New Jersey
  46. New York
  47. Massachusetts
  48. Michigan
  49. Illinois
  50. California

According to U-Haul, Washington, D.C., is its own U-Haul market and is listed among growth states for migration trends purposes. Hawaii is omitted because state-to-state U-Haul truck moves do not occur.