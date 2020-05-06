Virginia police officers and deputies help locate wanted Maryland man

NEWSOMS, Va. (WAVY) — Southampton County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police helped capture a man on Wednesday who was wanted out of Maryland on multiple charges.

Southampton deputies met with the Maryland Prince George’s County Police Department on Tuesday, May 5 after the PGPD Fugitive Unit detectives obtained information that Sean Delante Pace was in the Virginia Newsoms area.

Pace, a 31-year-old Maryland man, was wanted on charges of armed robbery, theft under $1,500, handgun on person, reckless handling of a firearm, first and second-degree assault, and use of a firearm during a violent felony.

Officers identified that Pace was believed to be staying in the 28000 block of Westbrook Street in Newsoms. From there, the Southampton deputies, VSP troopers, and MD PGPD detectives went to the residence.

After arriving, Pace attempted to run out of a back door but officers already had the place surrounded.

Pace was taken into custody on charges of being a fugitive from justice in Virgina. Once the court proceedings begin, Pace will be extradited to Maryland for trial.

