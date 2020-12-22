Virginia Places Five on the 2020 All-ACC Football Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia football team had five Cavaliers named to the 2020 All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Football team, announced Tuesday by the league. Linebackers Charles Snowden (second) and Nick Jackson (third) led the Cavalier All-ACC honorees. OG Chris Glaser, WR Billy Kemp IV and ILB Zane Zandier were named All-ACC honorable mention.

This year’s accolades for Snowden and Zandier are their second career nods. Both were named honorable mention last season. Glaser, Jackson and Kemp all earned their first career honors.

Snowden (Silver Spring, Md.) posted 44 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks over eight games. He is No. 9 in the nation and No. 2 in the ACC among linebackers with 6.0 sacks. Snowden is one of two players in the nation with 44+ tackles, 10+ TFLs, 6.0+ sacks and 3+ pass breakups despite missing 2+ games with a season-ending injury in the first quarter of game No. 8. Snowden had a 2020 FBS single-game best 4.0 sacks against No. 15 North Carolina. He was named ACC Linebacker of the Week for his efforts against UNC. It was the most single-game sacks in program history since 1996. All four sacks were solo.

Jackson (Atlanta, Ga.) made 105 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 2020. He is No. 2 in the ACC and No. 17 in the nation with 10.5 tackles per game. Jackson led the ACC in tackles for the majority of the season. Jackson is the only player in the nation with 95+ tackles, 5.0 TFLs, 2.5+ sacks and 2+ passes defended and the only player in the ACC with 100+ tackles through his first 10 games of the season.



Glaser (Solon, Ohio) started all 10 games of 2020 at right guard. He is part of an offensive line that ranks No. 1 in the ACC and No. 12 in the nation in tackles for loss allowed (4.2), while also ranking No. 2 in the ACC with 2.0 sacks allowed a game. Glaser allowed only one sack and had 20 pancake blocks in one-on-one blocking situations for the Cavaliers in nine ACC games.

Kemp (Highland Springs, Va.) led UVA with 67 receptions and 644 receiving yards. He is No. 2 in the ACC and No. 17 in the nation with 6.7 receptions per game. Kemp leads the ACC in games with 10+ catches at two and ranks No. 12 in the ACC and No. 85 nationally with 64.4 receiving yards per game.

Zandier (Pittsburgh, Pa.) notched 79 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 2020. He is No. 8 in ACC with 7.9 tackles per game and is one of five ACC players with 75+ tackles, 7.0+ TFLs, 2.0+ sacks and 1+ passes defended. Zandier was named ACC Linebacker of the Week after notching 15 tackles in a season-opening win over Duke.

Snowden also was named to the Associated Press‘ All-ACC team. He was named to the second team.