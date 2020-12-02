Virginia Opera cancels 2020–2021 season amid coronavirus pandemic

Musical director Riccardo Frizza, wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, directs the orchestra during rehearsals for Gaetano Donizetti’s opera, Marino Faliero, at the Donizetti theater in Bergamo, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2020. In a signal of rebirth, the Donizetti theater in the northern Italian city of Bergamo devastated by coronavirus reopened this weekend after three years of renovations. (Gianfranco Rota/Teatro Donizetti via AP)

HAMPTON ROADS (WAVY) – The Virginia Opera also known as The Official Opera Company of the Commonwealth of Virginia, announced the cancellation of all scheduled 2020–2021 season productions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said the announcement made on Wednesday followed a complete VO staff and Board review.

The decision will affect statewide presentations in the Hampton Roads, Central Virginia, and Northern Virginia markets scheduled to begin February 2021.

Virginia Opera’s General Director and CEO Peggy Kriha Dye said, “Taking into consideration the serious circumstances surrounding the pandemic, we regrettably acknowledge the impossibility of producing our 2020-2021 Season.”

“Our dedication to following the necessary guidelines to ensure the safety of our patrons and artists overwhelms our immense desire to perform,” Dye said.

The Virginia Opera said season ticket holders are being contacted to address the status of their tickets with options that include early renewal for the 2021-2022 season, the conversion of the fair value of the tickets to a donation in support of the VO, and a full-value refund of Season ticket purchases.

Virginia Opera’s Alternate Fall artist residency includes a number of digital performance and artist-driven content to be shared throughout the coming winter months.

“In the coming months we will chart our path for the 2021-2022 Season and beyond while doing all we can to stay connected to the communities we serve; digitally in the schools, virtually for everyone, and in safe environments, said Dye”

Additional online programs will also be available soon.

More information and schedules will be updated on Virginia Opera’s website and on the company’s social media accounts.

