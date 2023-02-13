RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Opera and the Richmond Symphony have received a special grant to go towards the world premiere production of the newly-commissioned production, Loving v. Virginia.

The $45,000 grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts will be spread evenly across three years.

“The Virginia Commission for the Arts is thrilled to invest in this story of, by, and for Virginians. Through the Loving v. Virginia opera, the Virginia Opera and Richmond Symphony are innovating in the arts while bringing an important part of our history to a broad audience. The VCA is excited for the opera’s debut and honored to be part of its development,” said Margaret Hancock, Executive Director of the Virginia Commission for the Arts.

The opera will be premiered in venues across Virginia in 2025, the year marking the 50th anniversary of the Virginia Opera.

