Virginia October 21 COVID-19 update: over 1,700 new cases, 39 new deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are down from yesterday, with 1,779 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The Commonwealth is currently reporting a 7-day moving average of 1,781 new cases – the lowest since August 8.

1,311 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – a decrease of 14 people since yesterday. 25% of those hospitalized are in the ICU.

The 7-day moving average of hospitalizations currently stands at 1,387 – the lowest number in about two months.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,624 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 39 deaths reported since yesterday.

The overwhelming majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in unvaccinated people, VDH data shows. As of October 16, 0.7% of fully vaccinated Virginians have developed COVID-19, 0.025% have been hospitalized, and 0.0073% have died.

VDH is also now reporting the number of third dose/booster shots being administered on its vaccine page.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 1,779 (913,100 total )

1,779 ) New deaths: +39 ( 13,624 total )

) Current hospitalizations: -14 (1,311 total)

Percent of positive tests: 6.7%

Vaccine doses administered: 11,178,237 percent of population with at least one dose: 69.2% (5,904,328) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 82.1% percent of population fully vaccinated: 62.2% (5,308,944) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 74%



Local Cases:

Accomack: 4,041 cases, 74 deaths (+9 cases)

Chesapeake: 28,528 cases, 354 deaths (+93 cases, + 1 death)

Franklin: 1,603 cases, 42 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 3,818 cases, 91 hospitalized, 75 deaths (+7 cases)

Hampton: 14,878 cases, 684 hospitalized, 237 deaths (+16 cases)

Isle of Wight: 4,401 cases, 85 deaths (+6 cases,)

James City County: 6,945 cases, 94 deaths (+16 cases, +1 death)

Mathews: 879 cases, 21 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 20,372 cases, 291 deaths (+34 cases)

Norfolk: 24,168 cases, 334 deaths (+22 cases, +1 death)

Northampton: 1,148 cases, 42 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 1,321 cases, 19 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 12,505 cases, 238 deaths (+15 cases, + 1 death)

Southampton: 2,380 cases, 63 deaths (+3 cases)

Suffolk: 10,803 cases, 231 deaths (+10 cases, +2 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 49,303 cases, 537 deaths (+62 cases, +3 deaths)

Williamsburg: 1,141 cases, 14 deaths (+6 cases)

York: 5,409 cases, 74 deaths (+14 cases)

Local test positivity: 8.7% on average

Chesapeake – 8.7%

Eastern Shore – 9.6%

Hampton – 7.8%

Norfolk – 8.0%

Peninsula – 8.6%

Portsmouth – 9.7%

Virginia Beach – 7.5%

Western Tidewater – 9.5%