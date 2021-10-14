Virginia October 14 COVID-19 update: over 2,600 new cases, 60 new deaths reported

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are down from yesterday, with 2,603 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The Commonwealth is currently reporting a 7-day moving average of 2,140 new cases.

The good news, however, is that the 7-day moving average of new cases has continued to decline since its most recent peak on September 13.

1,533 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – a decrease of 43 people since yesterday. 26% of those are in the ICU, while 16% are on a ventilator.

The 7-day moving average of hospitalizations currently stands at 1,595. That average has continued to drop since it’s most recent peek on September 23.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,345 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 60 deaths reported since yesterday.

The overwhelming majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in unvaccinated people, VDH data shows. As of October 8, 0.7% of fully vaccinated Virginians have developed COVID-19, 0.025% have been hospitalized, and 0.0074% have died.

VDH is also now reporting the number of third dose/booster shots being administered on its vaccine page.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 2603 (900,581 total )

2603 ) New deaths: +60 ( 13,345 total )

) Current hospitalizations: -43 (1,533 total)

Percent of positive tests: 7.5%

Vaccine doses administered: 11,002,245 percent of population with at least one dose: 68.6% (5,853,743) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 81.4% percent of population fully vaccinated: 61.6% (5,259,744) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 73.3%



Local cases:

Accomack: 3,956 cases, 299 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+12 cases)

Chesapeake: 28,232 cases, 1,270 hospitalized, 349 deaths (+93 cases, +2 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Franklin: 1,585 cases, 75 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 3,772 cases, 90 hospitalized, 68 deaths (+6 cases, + 2 deaths)

Hampton: 14,722 cases, 673 hospitalized, 236 deaths (+22 cases, +7 hospitalized, +9 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 4,339 cases, 215 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+15 cases)

James City County: 6,833 cases, 240 hospitalized, 92 deaths (+19 cases, +2 hospitalized, + 1 death)

Mathews: 872 cases, 29 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 20,146 cases, 766 hospitalized, 288 deaths (+66 cases, +3 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Norfolk: 23,902 cases, 1,482 hospitalized, 324 deaths (+46 cases, -3 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Northampton: 1132 cases, 100 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+6 cases)

Poquoson: 1,304 cases, 33 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 12,347 cases, 879 hospitalized, 232 deaths (+24 cases, +1 death)

Southampton: 2,355 cases, 81 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+6 cases, +1 death)

Suffolk: 10,670 cases, 670 hospitalized, 224 deaths (+25 cases)

Virginia Beach: 48,851 cases, 2,552 hospitalized, 523 deaths (87 cases, +12 hospitalized, +6 deaths)

Williamsburg: 1121 cases, 43 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

York: 5306 cases, 122 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+19 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Local test positivity: 9.59% on average

Chesapeake – 9.0%

Eastern Shore – 10.1%

Hampton – 8.1%

Norfolk – 10.4%

Peninsula – 9.2%

Portsmouth – 11.1%

Virginia Beach – 8.5%

Western Tidewater – 10.3%