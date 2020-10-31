Virginia Oct. 31 COVID-19 update: Over 1,550 new cases reported, daily percent positivity rate rises in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,551 additional cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Saturday morning, October 31, Virginia has an overall number of 181,190 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 167,743 have been confirmed by testing. 13,703 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Virginia is primed to break those previous highs, but whether it goes well beyond those figures is unclear. A recent model from the University of Virginia had Virginia’s peak around our current figures sometime around Thanksgiving. Many of the new cases are coming from Southwest Virginia, mostly due to smaller gatherings, Gov. Ralph Northam said this week.

Deaths in Virginia have gone down slightly (according to death certificate reporting dates) compared to most of the summer, but are expected to increase again due to the higher than average case numbers. Fatality rates in hospitals have decreased overall across the country however, due to better treatments and more younger patients contracting the virus. But that was due in part to having less patients overall in hospitals. As COVID-19 hospitalizations go up and strain hospitals, that could lead to worse outcomes. Virginia has yet to see hospitalizations get close to the point, but hospitalizations are up in Southwest Virginia, limiting elective procedures.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,223 cases, 97 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+4 cases)

Chesapeake: 5,010 cases, 483 hospitalized, 79 deaths (+38 cases)

Franklin 507 cases, 25 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 355 cases, 17 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+3 cases)

Hampton: 2,163 cases, 93 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+16 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 882 cases, 45 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+4 cases)

James City County: 967 cases, 69 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 137 cases, 11 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 hospitalized)

Newport News: 3,266 cases, 120 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+19 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 5,493 cases, 411 hospitalized, 84 deaths (+48 cases)

Northampton: 320 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no changes)

Poquoson: 101 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 2,863 cases, 320 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+5 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Southampton: 936 cases, 29 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+3 cases)

Suffolk: 2,345 cases, 137 hospitalized 78 deaths (+21 cases)

Virginia Beach: 8,119 cases, 448 hospitalized, 107 deaths (+62 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 223 cases, 14 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+4 cases)

York: 658 cases, 21 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+8 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 241 cases Saturday which is 15% of the daily increase statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health also reported 93 new residents hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,026 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

