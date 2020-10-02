Virginia Oct. 2 COVID-19 update: 966 new cases, 22 new deaths statewide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported another 966 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, hours after news that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump was experiencing “mild symptoms” as of Friday morning. The announcement came just a week after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he and his wife Pam had tested positive. Northam was asymptomatic but Pam Northam had mild symptoms.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+966, 149,687 total), down about 250-plus cases per day on average compared to recent weeks

New deaths (+22, 3,250 total), VDH recently finished inputting backlog, deaths steady

Hospitalizations (-23 patients, 890 total), trending down overall

Testing (4.5% 7-day average of positive tests), steady in recent days after steep recent downward trend, Virginia averaging more than 16,000 tests per day

Friday’s increase of 966 cases is the most in one day this week, which featured two days of reporting of 450 cases or less. On average, cases are creeping down, to 751 per day as of Friday. Percent positivity has held around 4.5%. Virginia is one of about 20 states in which cases are low and staying low, per the New York Times’ COVID-19 tracker.

The Times’ tracker shows its on the low end for cases per 100,000 residents, but about middle of the pack for deaths per 100,000.

The U.S. as a whole is seeing cases rise ahead of winter, with about 44,000 new cases per day. Cases are spiking particularly in Wisconsin and the Dakotas, and the country reported 847 new deaths on October 1.

Hospitalizations are continuing to trend down, with 23 less patients statewide compared to Thursday.

Deaths are still steady, with 22 new deaths reported Friday. Virginia’s averaging about 15 per day.

8 new deaths reported Friday were in long-term care centers and 1 new death was in a correctional facility. 1,616 people in long-term care have now died since the start of the pandemic, just under half of Virginia’s COVID-19 deaths. To view current outbreaks at long-term care, click here.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,183 cases, 90 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+1 case)

Chesapeake: 4,375 cases, 420 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+18 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Franklin: 424 cases, 20 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+2 cases)

Gloucester: 252 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Hampton: 1,859 cases, 69 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+8 cases)

Isle of Wight: 764 cases, 35 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+11 cases)

James City County: 860 cases, 66 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 83 cases, 6 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+2 cases)

Newport News: 2,785 cases, 107 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+23 cases, +1 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Norfolk: 4,900 cases, 368 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+9 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 308 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+3 cases)

Poquoson: 76 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 2,604 cases, 289 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+5 cases)

Southampton: 778 cases, 22 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+4 cases, +1 death)

Suffolk: 1,989 cases, 125 hospitalized, 74 deaths (+5 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 7,000 cases, 386 hospitalized, 93 deaths (43 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 188 cases, 12 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+3 cases)

York: 557 cases, 16 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+3 cases)

Key local metrics

147 new cases, trending down overall

5 new deaths, steady

+2 current hospitalizations, trending down overall

7 day rate of positive tests (excluding Eastern Shore): 4.4%, trending down

Chesapeake — 4.8% — steady after steep drop

Eastern Shore — 1.6% — low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 3.9% — steady after steep drop

Norfolk — 5.2% — trending up after steep drop

Peninsula — 2.5% — still trending down (steep drop)

Portsmouth — 5.7% — trending up slightly after steep drop

Virginia Beach — 4.3% —steady after drop

Western Tidewater — 6.9% — steep drop in recent days, recent outbreaks at Deerfield Correctional and Western Tidewater Regional Jail

To see all the VDH data for yourself, click here.

