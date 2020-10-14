Virginia Oct. 14 COVID-19 update: 805 new cases reported as average climbs again statewide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s average of new coronavirus cases continues to climb as the commonwealth’s Southwest and Northern regions see upticks.

Hampton Roads has seen a slight increase in the last two weeks, about 40 cases per day, but other areas are seeing much high numbers. Southwest Virginia and Northern Virginia had about 100 more new cases per day in that span, while the Central and Northwest regions have seen increases similar to Hampton Roads.

The Virginia Department of Health’s metrics tracker has the statewide cases per 100,000 people at 12.8. Anything over 10 is considered high. That number has been increasing for nearly two weeks and led to New York adding Virginia to its 14-day quarantine list on Tuesday.

Though many other states are seeing more than 15 new cases per 100,000 people, contributing to a big surge in cases nationwide in the past two weeks.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( +805, 161,610 total ), 7-day average up to 1,131, highest in two months, trending up

), 7-day average up to 1,131, highest in two months, trending up New deaths ( +9, 3,381 total), steady overall

total), steady overall Hospitalizations ( +8 patients, 1,007 total ), 7-day average trending up for more than a week

), 7-day average trending up for more than a week Testing (4.6% 7-day average of positive tests) steady after downward trend, Virginia averaging nearly 18,000 test per day now

Hospitalizations are seeing a sustained upward trend, with 1,007 COVID-19 patients current hospitalized statewide. 230 are currently in the ICU with COVID-19 and 102 are on ventilators, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association says.

Deaths still remain steady overall, with 3 more reported in long-term care facilities statewide. 1,664 deaths have been reported from these facilities since the beginning of the pandemic. There are currently outbreaks at several Hampton Roads centers, including four in Virginia Beach and four in Hampton.

The percent of positive tests statewide though has been decreasing overall for more than a month with increases in testing.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,195 cases, 92 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+2 cases)

Chesapeake: 4,628 cases, 451 hospitalized, 76 deaths (+22 cases)

Franklin 461 cases, 20 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 313 cases, 15 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+4 cases, +1 death)

Hampton: 1,983 cases, 76 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+11 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 816 cases, 39 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

James City County: 906 cases, 67 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+3 cases)

Mathews: 122 cases, 8 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 2,952 cases, 111 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+12 cases)

Norfolk: 5,092 cases, 386 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+7 cases)

Northampton: 311 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 83 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 2,699 cases, 294 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+15 cases)

Southampton: 874 cases, 23 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+55 cases)

Suffolk: 2,211 cases, 128 hospitalized, 77 deaths (+7 cases)

Virginia Beach: 7,379 cases, 411 hospitalized, 99 deaths (+28 cases, +5 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 204 cases, 13 hospitalized, 8 deaths (no change)

York: 595 cases, 17 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+3 cases)

Key local metrics

178 new cases, higher than usual due to Southampton increase, steady overall

4 new deaths, steady overall

+20 patients currently hospitalized (218 total), steady overall

7 day rate of positive tests (excluding Eastern Shore): 4.3%, going down overall but mostly steady just under 5%

Chesapeake — 6.4% — trending back up after steep drop

Eastern Shore — 1.7% — low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 5.5% — trending up after steep drop

Norfolk — 3.5% — trending down

Peninsula — 2.9% — steady around 3% after steep drop

Portsmouth — 3.9% — trending down (outbreak at Hampton Roads Regional Jail)

Virginia Beach — 3.3% —trending down overall

Western Tidewater — 4.8% — trending down overall after outbreaks at Deerfield Correctional and Western Tidewater Regional Jail, where over 100 inmates and staff have tested positive.

