Virginia Nov. 17 COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations at highest point in months; 2,125 new cases and 29 new deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Things are starting to get very serious in Virginia just over a week out from Thanksgiving.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations (1,392) are at their highest point since May 31, when hospitalizations were just starting to come down from their May peak. The bad news is that the graph of hospitalizations is trending up the other way — sharply.

Hospitalizations haven’t gone up significantly in Hampton Roads, but they’re rising in other areas of the state, particularly Southwest Virginia. That not only is bad for a place with few hospital beds and health care workers, but puts a strain on all of Virginia’s health system.

The commonwealth’s ICU capacity is now at 73% and 26% of ventilators are in use, per the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. It seems like there’s a decent amount of room, but remember that hospitalizations can lag cases by several days, and it can take several days to display symptoms. Virginia just reported record numbers of new cases on Monday and Tuesday (Monday’s included some cases that weren’t reported over the weekend).

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( +2,125 206,762 total), steep rise, more than double case levels of last month

206,762 total), New deaths ( +29 , 3,835 total), deaths down from levels over the summer, but climbing back up

, 3,835 total), Current hospitalizations (+55 patients , 1,392 total), trending up steeply, highest level since June 1

, 1,392 total), Testing (7.4% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up, Virginia averaging around 20,000 tests per day, percent positivity up by more than 2% compared to last month

Though deaths are down slightly from over the summer, we’re looking at unprecedented numbers of new cases in Virginia. The overall scope of infections, plus an increasingly stressed health care system could lead to significantly more deaths even with new advances in treatment.

Local cases

Hampton Roads’ cases have really shot up in recent days after a long upward trend of percent positivity which had grown sharper recently. Hospitalizations and deaths are still relatively low and stable, but they lag cases.

Health experts told 10 On Your Side on Monday that things might be worse than the numbers show currently.

Cumulative counts for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,266 cases, 102 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+8 cases)

Chesapeake: 5,636 cases, 506 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+77 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin 531 cases, 27 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+2 cases)

Gloucester: 387 cases, 19 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+4 cases)

Hampton: 2,442 cases, 108 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+10 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 941 cases, 50 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+8 cases)

James City County: 1,075 cases, 71 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+11 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 149 cases, 12 hospitalized, 1 deaths (+2 cases, +1 death) First death for Mathews

Newport News: 3,600 cases, 125 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+32 cases)

Norfolk: 6,037 cases 427 hospitalized, 87 deaths (+72 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 333 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 119 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no changes)

Portsmouth: 3,027 cases, 345 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+6 cases)

Southampton: 955 cases, 30 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 2,548 cases, 152 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+13 cases, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 9,449 cases, 478 hospitalized, 111 deaths (+65 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 260 cases, 15 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+3 cases)

York: 767 cases, 26 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+8 cases)

Key local metrics

324 new cases, trending up

3 new deaths, mostly steady (first death in Mathews)

+1 current hospitalization (205 total), still steady

Percent of positive tests: 6.85%, trending up, sharply in some areas

Positivity rates

Chesapeake — 8.9% — trending up sharply , up 3% compared to last month

, up 3% compared to last month Eastern Shore — 5% — steady overall but a slight increase recently

Hampton — 8.5% — trending up sharply

Norfolk — 7% — trending up sharply

Peninsula — 5.1% — mostly steady overall, but trending up

Portsmouth — 6.6% — trending up

Virginia Beach — 7.3% — trending up, not as steep as Chesapeake

Western Tidewater — 6.4% — trending up

For more info from VDH, click here.

Nationally, the U.S. is continuing to report record numbers of new cases and hospitalizations, with several states’ hospital systems at their limits. Deaths are also increasing nationwide.

Health experts locally and nationwide are urging people to avoid large gatherings for Thanksgiving to avoid even high coronavirus numbers, ideally limiting gatherings to your immediate household. If you are traveling, here’s some advice.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.5M tests, 149K cases, and 581 deaths. A record 73k people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Texas did not report testing data today. pic.twitter.com/brjIHCylb3 — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) November 17, 2020

