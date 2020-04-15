Virginia needs 30K volunteers to battle COVID-19

This Tuesday, March 31, 2020 photo provided by emergency room nurse Cynthia Riemer shows her at the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago, wearing a welder’s mask from a hardware store and other hospital-issued protective gear. Nurses are supplementing their hospital PPE with items such as the welder’s mask to conserve hospital supplies. (Cynthia Riemer via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia needs 30,000 volunteers to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, officials say.

The Virginia Department of Health is recruiting volunteers, both medical and non-medical, for its Virginia Medical Reserves Corps. MCR volunteers will work with health professionals to support their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday that 14,700 people have already signed up to volunteer with the MCR. Roughly half of those volunteers have professional medical experience. Training is available for volunteers who want to learn basic medical skills and professionals who want to learn more about intensive care, medical surgery, and ventilators, the news release states.

“Whether you have a background in health care or just want to serve your community, Virginia needs you,” Chief Workforce Advisor Dr. Megan Healy wrote in a news release. “All Virginians are welcome in the fight against COVID-19, and we will need a wide range of talents to enhance the Commonwealth’s medical surge capacity during this time of crisis.”

The MCR is actively working to recruit health and medical students from Virginia’s colleges and universities. Officials are also reaching out to Virginia residents who have filed for unemployment benefits and have experience with hospitals, health systems, and professional associations, the news release states.

MCR specifically needs nurses, nurse practitioners, and nursing students to volunteer. They are also looking for volunteers with experience in logistics, communication, coordination, and technology, according to the release.

“As a doctor and a veteran, I know how vital it is to have the necessary personnel on the front lines,” Northam wrote in the news release. “The success of our COVID-19 crisis response depends on our ability to mobilize a dedicated healthcare workforce, and we are counting on Virginians to lend a hand and help us battle this virus. This is an opportunity to do good for our Commonwealth and save lives.”

Sign up to volunteer with the MRC here.

Latest Posts