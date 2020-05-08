Virginia Natural Gas releases plan to hire dozens of workers in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Natural Gas announced on Thursday that they are hiring “dozens” of permanent positions to be based throughout Southeastern Virginia.

The company said they recognize the impact COVID-19 has had on the unemployment rates Hampton Roads and the uncertainty it creates.

“We are moving forward with plans to add new full-time team members and provide critical employment opportunities during these challenging economic times,” Jim Kibler, president of Virginia Natural Gas.

Positions are being added as the company expands its investment in its natural gas infrastructure modernization program, while help is needed as the company continues to provide construction oversight due to increased workloads.

Virginia Natural Gas says the new hires will also address the company’s aging workforce and workforce development plans.

The company is seeking candidates to fill full-time positions including Project Coordinators, Construction Inspectors, and Utility Workers.

Virginia Natural Gas was named one of the Top Workplaces in Hampton Roads for 2019 by Inside Business.

The announcement is one of the ways Virginia Natural Gas and its parent company, Southern Company Gas, are supporting Virginians during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Southern Company Gas family of companies announced plans to donate $2.5 million toward COVID-19 relief efforts.

In addition, Virginia Natural Gas has helped feed seniors, children, and low-income families along with putting a hold on disconnections for nonpayment for those economically impacted by COVID-19.

To find out more information on the companies initiatives and to view available positions at Virginia Natural Gas click here.

Latest Posts