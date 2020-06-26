Virginia Natural Gas offers assistance for customers struggling to make payments amid pandemic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Natural Gas announced on Thursday they are helping customers facing financial hardships from COVID-19 by connecting them to energy assistance funds, offering more flexible payment plans, and providing energy-saving measures to help keep bills manageable.

Virginia Natural Gas said they are committed to working with customers who may be struggling financially.

Virginia Natural Gas suspended service disconnections for non-payment on March 14 for both residential and commercial customers.

The Virginia State Corporation Commission recently extended the period through Aug. 31 to give the General Assembly time to address the economic impact of the crisis on utility customers.

Additional measures VNG is taking to help customers who are financially impacted include:

Energy Assistance EnergyShare provides a one-time annual grant to qualified residential customers. Virginia Natural Gas has provided additional funds and worked with the Salvation Army to modify the eligibility criteria of our EnergyShare program in order to assist more customers who may be experiencing economic hardship.

provides a one-time annual grant to qualified residential customers. Virginia Natural Gas has provided additional funds and worked with the Salvation Army to modify the eligibility criteria of our EnergyShare program in order to assist more customers who may be experiencing economic hardship. Payment Arrangement Plans are available for customers to help manage their natural gas bills by spreading out costs over time. VNG now offers extended payment arrangement options of up to 12 months for customers impacted by the pandemic and will eliminate the required down payment.

are available for customers to help manage their natural gas bills by spreading out costs over time. VNG now offers extended payment arrangement options of up to 12 months for customers impacted by the pandemic and will eliminate the required down payment. The Virginia Natural Gas Budget Plan provides a convenient way for customers to plan for and pay their monthly natural gas bill.

provides a convenient way for customers to plan for and pay their monthly natural gas bill. VNG’s Energy Efficiency Program helps customers save energy and save money. A free online energy audit provides a customized report on ways to save energy at home since many customers are spending more time at home and experiencing increased energy usage due to the pandemic.

“While we have been working to keep our communities and employees safe to ensure reliable natural gas service, we understand these are trying times for many of our customers,” said Jim Kibler, president of VNG. “Customers can take comfort knowing we are here to help and provide options to those who may be struggling to pay their bills, many for the first time.”

For more information, visit virginianaturalgas.com/energyefficiency.

