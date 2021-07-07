Virginia Natural Gas distributes additional $1.6 million in COVID relief funding

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, officials with Virginia Natural Gas (VNG) announced that they would be work to connect more than 7,300 hard-hit residential and business customers to $1.6 million in financial assistance.

Last December, VNG received $4.4 million in relief funds through the Virginia State Corporation Commission as part of the CARES Act. The money went towards their Coronavirus Relief Fund that works to help customers pay down, or in some cases pay off past-due energy bills.

This latest round of financial assistance is phase two of the program.

“We know the past year has been difficult and recognize that COVID-19 has affected many of our customers, potentially impacting their source of income,” said Robert Duvall, VNG president. “This second phase of grants shows our commitment to help meet the needs of our customers.”

Previously, VNG connected an estimated 12,000 residential and business customers to $2.8 million as part of phase one.

Eligible customers received a one-time grant automatically applied to their account listed as a “Coronavirus Relief Fund” credit on their June or July energy bill.

“Though the country and the state of Virginia are on the mend and recovering from the adverse impacts of the pandemic, the number of requests we received in Phase II shows there’s still a need — a need to continue assisting our customers by helping distribute critical relief funds that help provide peace of mind,” added Duvall.

Those who receive the assistance do not need to pay it back.