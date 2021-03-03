Virginia National Guard honors Airmen, Soldiers killed in plane crash 20 years ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Air National Guard’s Virginia Beach-based 203rd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers, 192nd Wing held a ceremony honoring the 18 unit members and three Florida Army National Guard aviators killed in a military transport crash 20 years ago.

The ceremony was held at the memorial built for the fallen Airmen and Soldiers at the State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach.

The National Guard engineers and aviators were killed on March 3, 2001, as members were returning home from a two-week project at Hurlburt Field, Florida.

The C-23 Sherpa they were flying in, crashed near Unadilla, Georgia. The crash was the worst peacetime aviation disaster in the history of the National Guard, and the worst loss of life for the Virginia National Guard since World War II.

Virginia National Guard honors Airmen, Soldiers killed in a plane crash 20 years ago. (Photos by 8News’ Rachel Keller)

