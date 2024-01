RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia NAACP will hold a virtual press conference to announce its 2024 Legislative Agenda for the Virginia General Assembly.

Present at the event will be Rev. Cozy Bailey, President, Virginia NAACP, Gaylene Kanoyton, Political Action Chair, Virginia NAACP and Virginia NAACP Executive Committee Members.

The conference will be held Monday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. To register for the conference visit naacpva.us/01082024PressConference.