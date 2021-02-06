Virginia NAACP issues statement ‘disturbed’ by pattern of ‘misaligned votes’ from representatives

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — The Virginia State Conference NAACP released a statement following the Congressional vote to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments.

“It has become apparent that Reps. Wittman, Good, Cline and Griffith have exhibited a pattern of votes that are misaligned with the interests of their constituents, especially their constituents of color. In addition to voting to not hold Rep. Greene accountable for peddling bigotry, these representatives also voted to not certify electoral college votes from states with sizable blocs of Black voters. The Virginia NAACP will continue to hold these representatives accountable for their disturbing pattern of votes.”

The House voted 230 to 199 to strip Greene of her committee assignments Thursday, Feb. 4, with 11 Republicans supporting the decision. Two Democrats and one Republican did not vote.