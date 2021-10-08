Virginia NAACP hosts law enforcement round table on Oct. 12

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia State Conference of the NAACP is set to host a half-day law enforcement round table on October 12.

Event organizers say the summit will include the Superintendent of the Virginia State Police, as well as police chiefs and sheriffs from around the region.

“We have been encouraged by the positive outcomes that have resulted from our longstanding relationship with the Virginia State Police. We believe that extending this conversation to the various law enforcement agencies throughout the commonwealth will go a long way to encourage better-policing policies, especially in communities of color,” said Robert Barnette, President of the Virginia NAACP. “We remain committed to the belief that creating an atmosphere for productive dialog and positive community engagement is essential to achieving meaningful and necessary change.”

The event will take place at the Caroline County Community Services Center from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on October 12.

Organizers hope the event will allow law enforcement agencies to share how they have approached the challenges of policing, as well as discuss the development of strategies, practices, and policies that promote positive interactions between law enforcement and citizens.

“State police values its long-standing relationship with the Virginia NAACP. This forum affords us, Virginia’s chiefs and sheriffs, and our NAACP leaders the opportunity to openly engage and connect with one another on a host of very important issues,” said Col. Gary Settle, Superintendent of the Virginia State Police. “Our goal is to foster new insights and solutions to help better the public safety mission, as well as help us to rebuild the trust and confidence of Virginia’s underserved and underrepresented communities.”

A second round table discussion is already in the works that will include police chiefs and sheriffs in the western and southern portion of the state.

“These conversations will occasionally touch on sensitive topics and issues of concern,” added Barnette. “But I believe that the leaders willing to come to this meeting are the evidence of a desire to work together to achieve positive results.”