VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art’s (Virginia MOCA) 66th Annual Boardwalk Art Show returns to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

According to a press release, the three-day event will take place from October 21-23 and is one of the only outdoor art shows produced by an accredited museum.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The event is free to the public and will highlight around 200 artists from around the country. The event is also including a Family Park, which will have a variety of free events such as pumpkin picking and decorating, art kits, face painting and more.

The Family Park portion of the event takes place on October 22 and 23 at 24th Street Park from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

For more information about the art show, visit the Virginia MOCA website.