Virginia May 7 COVID-19 update: VDH releases new numbers for past 2 days combined after Wednesday delay

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,314 new COVID-19 cases over the last two days and 56 new deaths, after failing to release numbers on Wednesday.

To be clear, the increases reported on Thursday are for the last two days combined, May 6 and May 7.

VDH never updated its numbers on Wednesday, after the department said its website was experiencing a technical error. State Health Commissioner Norm Oliver said during Wednesday’s press conference that the issue would be resolved later in the day, but it wasn’t.

If VDH had released numbers on Wednesday, May 6, it would’ve shown an increase of 729 new total cases and 24 new deaths for that day.

For Thursday, May 7 alone, Virginia is reporting 585 new cases and 32 new deaths.

Here’s the latest for Tidewater as of May 7:

Accomack: 463 cases, 22 hospitalized, 7 death​s

Chesapeake: 311 cases, 68 hospitalized, 9 deaths​

Franklin: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 1 deaths

Gloucester: 27 cases, 7 hospitalized, 1 death​

Hampton: 128 cases, 28 hospitalized, 3 death​s

Isle of Wight: 103 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths​

James City County: 167 cases, 52 hospitalized, 15 deaths​

Mathews: 4 cases, 1 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 137 cases, 35 hospitalized, 10 deaths​

Norfolk: 270 cases, 48 hospitalized, 5 deaths​

Northampton: 149 cases 7 hospitalized, 3 deaths​

Poquoson: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death​s

Portsmouth: 193 cases, 37 hospitalized, 8 deaths

Southampton: 128 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 death​

Suffolk: 208 cases, 38 hospitalized, 19 deaths​

Virginia Beach: 454 cases, 83 hospitalized, 17 deaths​

Williamsburg: 29 cases, 8 hospitalized, 2 death​s

York: 51 cases, 8 hospitalized, 1 death​

8,620 tests have also been reported in the last two days.

Meanwhile the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Thursday shows a slight increase in hospitalizations statewide, up to 1,613 total. 371 of those patients are in the ICU and 203 are on ventilators.