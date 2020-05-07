Virginia May 7 COVID-19 update: VDH releases new numbers for past 2 days combined after Wednesday delay

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,314 new COVID-19 cases over the last two days and 56 new deaths, after failing to release numbers on Wednesday.
To be clear, the increases reported on Thursday are for the last two days combined, May 6 and May 7.
VDH never updated its numbers on Wednesday, after the department said its website was experiencing a technical error. State Health Commissioner Norm Oliver said during Wednesday’s press conference that the issue would be resolved later in the day, but it wasn’t.
If VDH had released numbers on Wednesday, May 6, it would’ve shown an increase of 729 new total cases and 24 new deaths for that day.
For Thursday, May 7 alone, Virginia is reporting 585 new cases and 32 new deaths.
Here’s the latest for Tidewater as of May 7:
Accomack: 463 cases, 22 hospitalized, 7 deaths
Chesapeake: 311 cases, 68 hospitalized, 9 deaths
Franklin: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 1 deaths
Gloucester: 27 cases, 7 hospitalized, 1 death
Hampton: 128 cases, 28 hospitalized, 3 deaths
Isle of Wight: 103 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths
James City County: 167 cases, 52 hospitalized, 15 deaths
Mathews: 4 cases, 1 hospitalized, 0 deaths
Newport News: 137 cases, 35 hospitalized, 10 deaths
Norfolk: 270 cases, 48 hospitalized, 5 deaths
Northampton: 149 cases 7 hospitalized, 3 deaths
Poquoson: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths
Portsmouth: 193 cases, 37 hospitalized, 8 deaths
Southampton: 128 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 death
Suffolk: 208 cases, 38 hospitalized, 19 deaths
Virginia Beach: 454 cases, 83 hospitalized, 17 deaths
Williamsburg: 29 cases, 8 hospitalized, 2 deaths
York: 51 cases, 8 hospitalized, 1 death
8,620 tests have also been reported in the last two days.
Meanwhile the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Thursday shows a slight increase in hospitalizations statewide, up to 1,613 total. 371 of those patients are in the ICU and 203 are on ventilators.