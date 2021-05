Virginia May 7 COVID-19 update: 938 new cases, 13 new deaths, 829 hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Coronavirus numbers in Virginia continue to trend in a positive direction as we near the close of another week.

This week, Gov. Ralph Northam said Virginia would lift all coronavirus measures, besides the mask mandate, on June 15 if things continue to improve. He said he’d reevaluate the wearing of masks around that time.

Statewide numbers

New cases: (+938, 665,332 total)

New deaths (+13, 10,874 total)

Current hospitalizations (-18 patients, 829 total)

Testing (4.4% 7-day average of positive tests)

Doses administered (6,625,668 total doses, 65,573 per day on average, 2,892,277 fully vaccinated, 46.3% with at least one dose, 33.9% fully vaccinated

Doses distributed (8,028,055 total), 82.5% of doses received have been administered

Local cases