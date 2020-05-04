Virginia May 4 COVID-19 update: 821 new cases, 24 more deaths, 50 new hospitalizations reported

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia is reporting 821 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths on Monday, along with 3,723 new tests.

767 of those cases were confirmed by testing and 54 more were recorded as probable cases, in which a patient receives a COVID-19 diagnosis without a test.

May 4 data from the Virginia Department of Health

Monday’s increase in cases is the lowest in a day since Wednesday, April 29, which had 534 reported confirmed cases. Under the metric of confirmed daily cases, Virginia is still seeing its COVID-19 curve trending up.

Though Virginia officials said this past Friday they’re also using a new metric, the a decrease in the number of positive tests compared to total tests, to determine if Virginia is making progress toward its phase 1 reopening. The Virginia Department of Health’s website still doesn’t feature a graph of this metric.

Here’s the latest breakdown in cases in the Tidewater region for May 4:

Accomack: 425 cases, 21 hospitalized, 6 death​

Chesapeake: 284 cases, 63 hospitalized, 9 deaths​

Franklin: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 1 death

Gloucester: 27 cases, 6 hospitalized, 1 death​

Hampton: 128 cases, 28 hospitalized, 1 death​

Isle of Wight: 99 cases, 9 hospitalized, 2 deaths​

James City County: 167 cases, 51 hospitalized, 13 deaths​

Mathews: 4 cases, 1 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 132 cases, 35 hospitalized, 9 deaths​

Norfolk: 239 cases, 45 hospitalized, 4 deaths​

Northampton: 139 cases 5 hospitalized, 1 deaths

Poquoson: 6 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death​s

Portsmouth: 183 cases, 35 hospitalized, 8 deaths

Southampton: 127 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 death​

Suffolk: 190 cases, 36 hospitalized, 14 deaths​

Virginia Beach: 439 cases, 83 hospitalized, 15 deaths​

Williamsburg: 23 cases, 7 hospitalized, 2 death​s

York: 47 cases, 7 hospitalized, 1 death​

No new deaths were reported across the Tidewater area on Monday, and cases have mostly stayed the same in many localities.

Norfolk (+28) and Virginia Beach (+26) had the highest total increase in cases compared to Sunday, but Accomack County (+25) was right behind, despite being much smaller in population. Accomack reported 97 new cases over the weekend, and 238 in the past week.

May 4 VDH data

Accomack (population around 32,000) , which has the second highest rate of COVID-19 cases in Virginia per capita, has nearly caught Virginia Beach (population around 450,000) in total cases.

Neighboring Northampton County (population around 11,710), which has the third highest rate of COVID-19 cases per capita, reported 5 new cases on Monday after an increase of 40 on Sunday. It also recorded its first COVID-19 death on Sunday.

May 4 VDH data

For a closer look at each locality’s data, visit the Virginia Deparment of Health’s COVID-19 page and click the locality tab.

Deaths

Monday’s increase in deaths (24) is the lowest daily increase in a week. Virginia is averaging around 32 deaths per day in the past week.

382 deaths, nearly half Virginia’s total, have been reported around long-term care facilities across the state, VDH data shows.

Current hospitalizations

Current hospitalizations (1,463) increased by 50 people from Sunday, per Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data, though hospitalizations statewide have remained mostly stable.