Virginia May 30 COVID-19 update: Hospitalization down to 500, positivity rate at 2.5%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 227 new cases along with 13 new deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth remains at 2.5%.

As of Sunday morning, May 30, Virginia has an overall number of 675,392 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 525,447 have been confirmed by testing. 149,945 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 500 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 13 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,173 people in the state.

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 227, 675,392 total )

227, ) New Deaths ( + 13, 11,173 total )

13, ) Current Hospitalizations (500 Currently)

Vaccine Doses Administered (Total doses administered 8,133,183) (44,776 average doses administered per day) (Percent of population with at least 1 dose 54.5%, Percent of population fully vaccinated 44%)

Local Cases

Accomack: 2,856 cases, 209 hospitalized 42 deaths

Chesapeake: 21,090 cases, 1018 hospitalized, 299 deaths

Franklin: 1,134 cases, 55 hospitalized, 32 deaths

Gloucester: 2,248 cases, 61 hospitalized, 49 deaths

Hampton: 10,631 cases, 400 hospitalized, 178 deaths

Isle of Wight: 3,162 cases, 150 hospitalized, 69 deaths

James City County: 4,640 cases, 157 hospitalized, 72 deaths

Mathews: 599 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths

Newport News: 14,212 cases, 466 hospitalized, 230 deaths

Norfolk: 17,880 cases, 1014 hospitalized, 263 deaths

Northampton: 807 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths

Poquoson: 890 cases, 22 hospitalized, 16 deaths

Portsmouth: 9,129 cases, 678 hospitalized, 199 deaths

Southampton: 1,984 cases, 57 hospitalized, 56 deaths

Suffolk: 7,978 cases, 455 hospitalized, 191 deaths

Virginia Beach: 36,175 cases, 1,660 hospitalized, 406 deaths

Williamsburg: 772 cases, 28 hospitalized, 13 deaths

York: 3,775 cases, 71 hospitalized, 54 deaths

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.