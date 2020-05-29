Virginia May 29 COVID-19 update: 1,132 new cases, 20 new deaths reported as face coverings requirement goes into effect

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 1,132 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths on Friday as the commonwealth’s face coverings requirement goes into effect.

Virginia’s daily case numbers have continued to rise on average as testing increases, up by more than 200 cases per day since two weeks ago when most of Virginia started phase 1. All of Virginia is now in phase 1 as of Friday, with Northern Virginia, Accomack and Richmond joining.

Most new cases continue to come from Northern Virginia, with 604 compared to 528 for the rest of the state on Friday.

With the increase in testing, the percent of positive tests is continuing to drop in Northern Virginia, which is now below 20% after being as high as 35% in late April. The rest of the state’s positive percentage continues to hover just north of 10%.

Most of Tidewater has been under 10% for at least two weeks. The Eastern Shore, which had a positive rate as high as 51% in late April, is now down to about 15%.

Related: Accomack restaurants prepare to reopen as county enters phase 1; county leaders express concern

Deaths

Virginia’s increase of 20 COVID-19 deaths Friday is much lower than figures of 45 and 57 in the past two days. 8 were in Northern Virginia. Virginia health officials say lags in reporting deaths can lead to spikes in the data, with deaths reported each day not necessarily meaning the person died in the past 24 hours. VDH has a chart that tracks the number of deaths by the date of death on the person’s death certificate.

Hospitalizations

Current hospitalizations have crept up this week, but still remain more than 100 patients below Virginia’s peak. 1,524 are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, with 373 in ICUs and 193 on ventilators. Those numbers have largely remained unchanged.

Here’s the latest count for Tidewater:

Accomack: 827 cases, 49 hospitalizations, 12 cases

Chesapeake: 494 cases, 86 hospitalizations, 15 deaths

Franklin: 42 cases, 3 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

Gloucester: 30 cases, 7 hospitalized, 1 death

Hampton: 192 cases, 30 hospitalized, 3 deaths

Isle of Wight: 127 cases, 12 hospitalized, 3 deaths

James City County: 202 cases, 54 hospitalized, 15 deaths (1 death taken away)

Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths,

Newport News: 257 cases, 39 hospitalized, 10 deaths

Norfolk: 470 cases, 67 hospitalized, 6 deaths

Northampton: 228 cases 26 hospitalized, 20 deaths

Poquoson: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death

Portsmouth: 294 cases, 43 hospitalized, 11 deaths

Southampton: 146 cases, 6 hospitalized, 2 deaths

Suffolk: 311 cases, 49 hospitalized, 32 deaths

Virginia Beach: 680 cases, 92 hospitalized, 23 deaths

Williamsburg: 44 cases, 10 hospitalized, 4 deaths

York: 72 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths

Quick takeaways:

4 new deaths (1 each in Virginia Beach, Suffolk, Franklin and Chesapeake). VDH took one death away from James City County’s count.

Just 21 new cases on the Eastern Shore (20 in Accomack), meaning VDH still hasn’t added many of the 510 chicken plant cases.

Accomack (7) and Norfolk (5) added the most new numbers of hospitalizations.

This article is breaking. For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.