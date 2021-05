Virginia May 27 COVID-19 update: 357 new cases, 8 million-plus vaccine shots administered; Va. lifting restrictions Friday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported fewer than 400 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths on Thursday, and has now surpassed 8 million vaccine shots administered.

It comes a day ahead of Virginia lifting COVID capacity and social distancing restrictions.

Virginia’s now averaging just 360 new cases per day and deaths are down to 12 per day on average. Hospitalizations are down to just over 500 patients and the percent of positive coronavirus tests is now below 3%.

Virginia ranks around No. 15 for states in terms of percentage of population with at least one dose (53.8%) and those fully vaccinated (43.2%).

State metrics

New cases : ( + 357, 674,439 total ), 360 per day on average

: ( 357, ), 360 per day on average New deaths : ( + 9, 11,152 total ), 12 per day on average

: ( 9, ), 12 per day on average Current hospitalizations : (-6 patients, 514 currently)

: (-6 patients, 514 currently) Percent of positive tests : (2.8% on average)

: (2.8% on average) Vaccine doses administered: total doses administered: 8,020,944 percent of population with at least 1 dose: 53.8% (66.1% of adults 18-plus), percent of the population fully vaccinated: 43.2% (54.4% of adults 18-plus)

Local cases