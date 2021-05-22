Virginia May 22 COVID-19 update: Less than 500 new cases, 42% of population fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 481 new cases along with 23 new deaths related to COVID-19 Saturday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth dropped to 2.9%.

As of Saturday morning, May 22, Virginia has an overall number of 672,793 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 523,548 have been confirmed by testing. 149,245 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 561 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 23 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,097 people in the state.

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 481, 672,793 total )

481, ) New Deaths ( + 23, 11,097 total )

23, ) Current Hospitalizations (561 Currently)

Vaccine Doses Administered (Total doses administered 7,824,278) (50,014 average doses administered per day) (Percent of population with at least 1 dose 52.7%, Percent of population fully vaccinated 42.0%)

Accomack: 2,849 cases, 208 hospitalized 42 deaths (+4 cases)

Chesapeake: 201,004 cases, 1005 hospitalized, 298 deaths (+15 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,131 cases, 55 hospitalized, 32 deaths (-2 cases, -2 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 2,213 cases, 62 hospitalized, 48 deaths (+5 cases)

Hampton: 10,515 cases, 382 hospitalized, 178 deaths (+9 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,148 cases, 149 hospitalized, 68 deaths (+1 case)

James City County: 4,617 cases, 155 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+4 cases)

Mathews: 598 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 14,060 cases, 458 hospitalized, 228 deaths (+24 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 17,784 cases, 1005 hospitalized, 259 deaths (+14 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 808 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 878 cases, 22 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+2 cases)

Portsmouth: 9,088 cases, 676 hospitalized, 197 deaths (+4 cases)

Southampton: 1,983 cases, 56 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+3 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 7,949 cases, 452 hospitalized, 191 deaths (+1 case)

Virginia Beach: 36,041 cases, 1,639 hospitalized, 404 deaths (+16 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 769 cases, 28 hospitalized, 13 deaths (-1 case)

York: 3,740 cases, 70 hospitalized, 54 deaths (+1 case)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.