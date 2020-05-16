Virginia May 16 COVID-19 update: 940 confirmed cases with 25 deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A day after most of the state entered Phase 1 of the coronavirus economic recovery plan, the Virginia Department of Health is reporting an additional 940 confirmed cases with 25 deaths.

As of Saturday morning, May 16, Virginia has an overall number of 29,683 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 1,011 cases reported from Friday, 940 have been confirmed by testing. Another 71 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Here the latest numbers in the Tidewater are (May 16)

Accomack: 668 cases, 30 hospitalized, 9 deaths

Chesapeake: 380 cases, 76 hospitalized, 10 deaths

Franklin: 27 cases, 2 hospitalized, 1 death

Gloucester: 28 cases, 7 hospitalized, 1 death

Hampton: 158 cases, 30 hospitalized, 3 deaths

Isle of Wight: 115 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths

James City County: 179 cases, 54 hospitalized, 15 deaths

Mathews: 5 cases, 1 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 187 cases, 38 hospitalized, 10 deaths

Norfolk: 350 cases, 56 hospitalized, 5 deaths

Northampton: 196 cases 13 hospitalized, 8 deaths

Poquoson: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Portsmouth: 222 cases, 39 hospitalized, 10 deaths

Southampton: 135 cases, 4 hospitalized, 2 deaths

Suffolk: 260 cases, 41 hospitalized, 22 deaths

Virginia Beach: 539 cases, 86 hospitalized, 19 deaths

Williamsburg: 43 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths

York: 62 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, the number of Virginia residents currently hospitalized and have confirmed positive for the virus has risen to 1,020 with 381 in the ICU and 189 on ventilators.

