Virginia May 16 COVID-19 update: 940 confirmed cases with 25 deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A day after most of the state entered Phase 1 of the coronavirus economic recovery plan, the Virginia Department of Health is reporting an additional 940 confirmed cases with 25 deaths.
As of Saturday morning, May 16, Virginia has an overall number of 29,683 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 1,011 cases reported from Friday, 940 have been confirmed by testing. Another 71 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.
Here the latest numbers in the Tidewater are (May 16)
Accomack: 668 cases, 30 hospitalized, 9 deaths
Chesapeake: 380 cases, 76 hospitalized, 10 deaths
Franklin: 27 cases, 2 hospitalized, 1 death
Gloucester: 28 cases, 7 hospitalized, 1 death
Hampton: 158 cases, 30 hospitalized, 3 deaths
Isle of Wight: 115 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths
James City County: 179 cases, 54 hospitalized, 15 deaths
Mathews: 5 cases, 1 hospitalized, 0 deaths
Newport News: 187 cases, 38 hospitalized, 10 deaths
Norfolk: 350 cases, 56 hospitalized, 5 deaths
Northampton: 196 cases 13 hospitalized, 8 deaths
Poquoson: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths
Portsmouth: 222 cases, 39 hospitalized, 10 deaths
Southampton: 135 cases, 4 hospitalized, 2 deaths
Suffolk: 260 cases, 41 hospitalized, 22 deaths
Virginia Beach: 539 cases, 86 hospitalized, 19 deaths
Williamsburg: 43 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths
York: 62 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths
According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, the number of Virginia residents currently hospitalized and have confirmed positive for the virus has risen to 1,020 with 381 in the ICU and 189 on ventilators.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
