Virginia May 14 COVID-19 update: Highest daily jump in cases reported; Accomack reports spike in cases day after requesting ‘phase 1’ delay

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 1,067 new COVID-19 cases, the most reported in a single day so far, and highest since May 1’s 1,055 reported cases. It also reported 28 new deaths linked to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The number comes just one day before most of Virginia is scheduled to enter “phase 1” of its economic reopening plan. Hard-hit Northern Virginia is delaying its reopening by at least two weeks and Accomack County, which now has nearly 600 cases and 60-plus more cases than Virginia Beach, has voted to request a delay Wednesday night.

More than 2/3 of the new cases came in Northern Virginia, keeping with recent trends that show most of the state’s new cases are coming from the region.

Accomack (population roughly 32,000) reported its second highest daily increase so far on Thursday with 48. The county has been waiting on results on the county’s two chicken plants, the main source of its infections, and about 1,500 community tests conducted this past weekend. Thursday’s numbers likely include some of those results, but not all.

Thursday’s record increase does come with recent increases in testing (though Virginia only reported 5,467 new tests Thursday, about half of its 10,000 tests per day goal, and daily testing averages have plummeted in the last few days) which have led to a lower percentage of positive results from the overall number of tests each day.

This metric has been touted as one of the main indicators of progress when it comes to containing the outbreak. Virginia still is averaging around 14% positive tests per day, but Virginia officials say that overall number is skewed by high positive rates in Northern Virginia, Virginia’s main source of new cases.

Still, that overall number is higher than the 10% or lower that leading health officials say is necessary to safely reopen.

With that, Virginia officials have also admitted that antibody testing, which is different than regular testing for COVID-19, has been added to state’s overall testing data, artificially lowering the positive percentage of overall tests. The Virginia Department of Health still hasn’t separate these antibody tests from the overall data.

More reading: How Virginia Juked Its COVID-19 Data, via The Atlantic

Here’s the latest Tidewater breakdown for May 14.

Accomack: 593 cases, 26 hospitalized 8 death

Chesapeake: 362 cases, 76 hospitalized, 9 deaths

Franklin: 26 cases, 2 hospitalized, 1 deaths

Gloucester: 28 cases, 7 hospitalized, 1 death

Hampton: 156 cases, 29 hospitalized, 3 death

Isle of Wight: 114 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths

James City County: 174 cases, 53 hospitalized, 15 deaths

Mathews: 5 cases, 1 hospitalized, 0 deaths,

Newport News: 179 cases, 36 hospitalized, 10 deaths

Norfolk: 338 cases, 56 hospitalized, 5 deaths

Northampton: 184 cases 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths

Poquoson: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death

Portsmouth: 217 cases, 39 hospitalized, 9 deaths

Southampton: 134 cases, 4 hospitalized, 2 death

Suffolk: 221 cases, 41 hospitalized, 22 deaths

Virginia Beach: 528 cases, 86 hospitalized, 19 deaths

Williamsburg: 42 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 death

York: 61 cases, 8 hospitalized, 2 death

Key takeaways:

Accomack reported 48 new cases, its highest jump since a record of 50 reported cases on May 2, 2 new hospitalizations and 1 new death.

Neighboring Northampton reported 10 new cases, 2 hospitalizations and 1 new death

No major jumps in the rest of Tidewater, 4 new deaths: 1 in Accomack, 1 in Northampton, 1 in Suffolk and 1 in Virginia Beach

This article is breaking and will be updated.