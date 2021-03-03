Virginia March 3 COVID-19 update: 383 more deaths reported as old death certificates are inputted, 1,549 new cases

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia is still reporting record numbers of COVID-19 deaths as the health department inputs old death certificates into its system.

383 more deaths were reported on Wednesday, a record for a single day, and significantly higher than previous recent one-day totals in the 230s. To be clear, most of these deaths took place at least more than two weeks ago.

VDH’s “deaths by date of death” chart, which records deaths as they appear on the death certificate, shows deaths peaked in late January and then started to trend down as vaccines started to make an impact. Nursing homes first started getting vaccines in late December, and it takes more than a month to be considered fully protected after the first dose of Pfizer and Moderna.

Nursing homes across the country have since reported an 82% drop in coronavirus cases.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,549 , 580,108 total), (1,595 per day on average, record is 6,166)

, 580,108 total), Case incidence rate: 18.7 per 100K people , down from 72 in late January

people New deaths ( +383, 9,326 total), 383 deaths a one-day record, major input of past death certificates into the state’s system (217 per day 7-day average, was at 19 per day on Feb. 19)

9,326 total), major input of past death certificates into the state’s system Current hospitalizations ( +7, 1,352 total), trending down overall, but up slightly in recent days

1,352 total), trending down overall, but up slightly in recent days Testing ( 6.6% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down since early January, testing down (about 22K per day on average)

7-day average of positive tests), testing down (about 22K per day on average) Doses administered (2,016,769 total doses, 47,088 per day on average , 697,879 fully vaccinated , 15.5% with at least one dose (not updated yet for Wednesday)

, , (not updated yet for Wednesday) Doses distributed (2,441,125 total), 90.5% first doses administered and 67.2% second doses administered, Virginia’s first dose allotment now up to 180,000 per week, plus 52K from federal pharmacy program (not updated yet for Wednesday)

The good news is that recent deaths are much lower, and are only expected to drop more as cases decrease and vaccinations ramp up.

Hospitalizations have stalled slightly, but are overall trending down.

Local cases

Accomack: 2,607 cases, 187 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+3 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 18,365 cases, 853 hospitalized, 221 deaths (+47 cases, +4 hospitalized, +22 deaths)

Franklin: 995 cases, 51 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Gloucester: 1,885 cases, 51 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+8 cases, +3 deaths)

Hampton: 8,726 cases, 299 hospitalized, 126 deaths (+18 cases, +3 hospitalized, +7 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 2,672 cases, 116 hospitalized, 54 deaths (+7 cases, +2 deaths)

James City County: 3,876 cases, 130 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+8 cases, +1 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Mathews: 555 cases, 20 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+3 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Newport News: 11,567 cases, 315 hospitalized, 190 deaths (+42 cases, +2 hospitalized, +8 deaths)

Norfolk: 15,019 cases, 815 hospitalized, 205 deaths (+49 cases, +2 hospitalized, +9 deaths)

Northampton: 721 cases, 73 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+1 case, +1 death)

Poquoson: 724 cases, 20 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+2 cases)

Portsmouth: 7,754 cases, 585 hospitalized, 148 deaths (+51 cases, +1 hospitalized, +6 deaths)

Southampton: 1,859 cases, 49 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+1 case, +1 death)

Suffolk: 6,963 cases, 395 hospitalized, 159 deaths (+24 cases, +2 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 30,838 cases, 1,303 hospitalized, 328 deaths (+99 cases, +2 hospitalized, +17 deaths)

Williamsburg: 535 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+3 cases, +1 death)

York: 3,054 cases, 52 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+17 cases, + 3 deaths )

Key local metrics

384 new cases, trending down

87 new deaths, high due to backlogged death certificates

-24 current hospitalizations (346 total), trending down

Test positivity: 10.9%, trending down

Test positivity

Chesapeake — 12.6% — trending down

Eastern Shore — 10.4% — trending down

Hampton — 14.6% — trending down

Norfolk — 9.2% — trending down

Peninsula — 9.8% — trending down

Portsmouth — 12% — trending down

Virginia Beach — 10.3% — trending down

Western Tidewater —8.8% — trending down

For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.