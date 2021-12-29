Virginia Management Fellowship program opens application for future state government leaders

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Northam has opened applications for the 2022-2024 Virginia Management Fellows program.
The management-training program is a two-year salaried position that connects participants with multiple state agencies, public administrators, and elected officials.
Applications are due on Monday, January 3, 2021, by 11:59 p.m.
During the program, applicants gain day-to-day work experience through technical seminars and three 8-month agency rotations while taking a graduate school course in financial management and public budgeting.
The program aims to help the fellows “gain a greater understanding of fiscal concepts, budgeting processes, and how to work with web-based applications for fiscal analysis.”
Each Fellow will be assigned a mentor to help them with projects, hands-on agency work, and research efforts.
Apply for the Virginia Management Fellowship HERE. For more information on the program, click HERE.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.