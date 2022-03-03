Virginia man who stole armored military vehicle in 2018 gets arrested again

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The man who was arrested for driving an armored military vehicle from Fort Pickett through Richmond in June of 2018 while under the influence of drugs, has been arrested again, for a different crime.

33-year-old Richmond resident, Joshua Yabut, was arrested by Richmond Police on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Officers said they were called to the 2700 block of West Grace Street around 12 a.m. for a woman in medical distress. Once they arrived at the scene, police said officers helped to facilitate the arrival of the medical personnel.

According to police, Yabut was continuously disrupting the medical personnel from performing their duties and was asked repeatedly by officers to leave the area. After several warnings, police arrested Yabut and charged him with disorderly conduct.

Previously, Yabut was granted conditional release after being in custody for nearly a year, on charges related to leading officers on a chase while driving the military M577 armored personnel carrier. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity in August of 2020, according to Nottoway County Commonwealth’s Attorney Leanne Watrous.

Yabut is slated to appear in court again for his latest crime”obstruction of rescue squad’s duties” March 25 at 9 a.m.