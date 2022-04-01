RICHMOND, Va.. (WGHP) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to 37 months in prison on federal charges in connection to a multi-state dogfighting conspiracy.

According to court documents, Raymond L. Johnson, 41, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Beginning in Nov. 2019, law enforcement agents say they investigated a criminal organization involved in dogfighting based out of Richmond and extending into Baltimore.

In late 2020, law enforcement agents executed three residential search warrants in Virginia as well as one residential search warrant in Maryland which seized numerous dogs that were being used for organized dogfighting, together with dogfighting paraphernalia, firearms and ammunition.

Investigators say that Johnson communicated with his co-conspirators about breeding and fighting dogs, past dog fights, coordination of upcoming dog fights, as well as other topics detailing the business and the brutality of dogfighting.

Agents say that Johnson hosted two dog fights at his residence, videos of which were recovered by law enforcement.

Agents executed a search warrant at Johnson’s residence on Nov 19, 2020.

The search recovered nine pit bull terrier-type dogs with scarring consistent with dog-fighting.

Agents also seized other evidence of dogfighting activities at Johnson’s residence, including dog collars, medications, supplies, supplements and a treadmill used to train dogs for fighting.

Agents also recovered firearms and ammunition from Johnson’s residence, including an AK47-style rifle.

As a convicted felon, it was illegal for Johnson to possess those firearms and ammunition.